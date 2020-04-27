What is the most important opportunity for change you see coming out of the pandemic?

Slow down, hit pause, think about the smaller things in life that are just as important as the rat race. Enjoy the small things. We’re staying home, family’s important. We’re cooking dinner, eating together. Those are things that we’ve lost over the last 20 years. Hopefully, when things do return to normal, we'll see what it’s done for our climate and take that to heart. There are a lot of really good lessons to be learned from this pandemic. It’s not all about the coronavirus.

Ellen Guild

New Richmond

Be friendlier. I deal with customers all day long and they’re happier. They’re changing. They’re saying thank you for what you do realizing we’re on the front lines, too. We’re out there trying to keep everybody fed. I think we’ll see a big change in people, in attitudes, more friendly and more helpful.

Greg Hughley

Burkhardt

I think the biggest change would be being aware of the needs and wants of people more so than our everyday hustle and bustle of life. It has made us take a step back and realize what’s important. Having the support of your friends and family in a time of need. ... I work in fast food. I take the risk every day. There are things that are a lot more important than getting the wrong sandwich. Life’s just not that serious to be that angry over little things when we could lose everything tomorrow. Pay attention to what’s really important.

Stephanie Beseth, Riley Pnewski, Chase Pnewski

Deer Park

I think revisiting how medical facilities are equipped and are treating patients. I think our location puts us at a greater advantage than inner cities where it is spreading a lot more. The lack of testing is huge. I think it’s been a big eye-opener in this area and for people traveling to work in the big city. Hopefully we’ll be more prepared and it will be less chaotic with people thinking the world is coming to an end and that they need to buy all the toilet paper. I’m hoping that people will be a little more prepared, take care of the elderly, any people who are sick, look out for them when you’re doing okay. Let’s not forget anyone.

Leticia Lind

New Richmond

True community reliance. Less reliance on government and more reliance on small communities making big changes for themselves. Communities need to be tighter and closer together to be independent of government functions when it’s not necessary. We have depended on the government to do many things for us. They made it easy. During the pandemic, the government actually asked its own community citizens to help make masks, to help do things, and we did! We actually did a better job sometimes than they did. We elect officials to represent us, not to be us. We learned two things, how reliant we were on the government and how reliant we can be ourselves.

Prince Knight

New Richmond

I’d like to see people continue to stick together. It’s bringing people together in a time when everybody’s so divided. Get over the differences. Put your egos aside. Put your politics aside. I think the chances are better than before the pandemic. I think this has shown people that we can do it when we really have an obvious reason to do it. The question is, why can’t we do this every day? We’re hopeful.

Kaylynn Elkin, Hunter Howe

New Richmond

Properly supplied medical facilities. Carrying inventory is a cost and no one wants to do that. And now we’re suffering the repercussions of not having an adequate supply of PPE for health care workers. I think that’s going to change and that’s going to be huge. All those people who were made fun of for hanging onto their sewing machines and all this fabric are now saviors of the world, heroes.

Stephanie Jansen

New Richmond

Put the oil companies out of business. They’re all going bankrupt. Let them fail. Let the government take them over and don’t produce it if we don’t need it. I don’t agree with fracking at all. Water is going to be more important than oil in the future. This is an opportunity to change that, I hope.

Bob Zetah

New Richmond

This is a reminder that we’re not invincible. We’re pretty arrogant, being oblivious that this can actually happen to us. We’re not the center of the universe. It took a pandemic to put us in our place. It’s humbling to realize you can’t just do whatever you want. It’s a big wake up call for everybody. I’m not sure what the chances are that people will remember because pretty quickly people are going to want to get back to their normal lives which you can’t really blame them for. Whether you remember depends on who you are and how much you value what’s going on.

Brie & Emma

Somerset

We learned that a lot of people can work from home when they really have to. I think telework is going to become a lot more prevalent going forward. We’ve also become very dependent on other countries for our supply chain, medications, parts, equipment. I think a lot of that manufacturing is probably at some point going to have to come back stateside. Because of our standard of living, that costs more. Everything comes at a price. The question will be, are we willing to continue to pay that price coming out of this?

Gary Hildebrandt

New Richmond