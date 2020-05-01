This is an incredibly challenging time for Minnesotans. We are doing all we can at the state Senate to mitigate the impact of the restrictions established by the governor limiting your ability to get safely back to work and enjoy your recreational activities.

Letter to President Trump

This week, I and other legislators sent a letter to President Donald Trump highlighting the crisis the pork industry in Minnesota is experiencing. As multiple pork processing plants have closed, many farmers are making the difficult decision regarding their livestock. We outlined the help that is needed from the federal government to combat major disruptions to our food supply, farm bankruptcies, job losses, and devastating impacts on rural economies.

The day after our letter was submitted, the president responded by initiating the Defense Production Act to aid the supply chain for pork producers across America.

This threat to our farmers could not go unchecked and I am very thankful that the request for support was met by such swift action. The livelihoods of families are at stake. Support from the federal government will keep our food supply strong and save jobs for countless Minnesotans. We owe it to our farmers to secure the support they need to come out of this pandemic stronger than before.

Coronavirus Economic Recovery Act

The Minnesota Senate passed a bipartisan tax relief bill this week. People are hurting as they experience job loss or reduced hours. This bill provides both immediate and long-term relief to rebuild our economy by securing lower taxes and extended deadlines for individuals, small businesses, charities, and schools.

We are facing incredible hardship but have seen people working together for their communities. Along with relief for businesses, this bill increases charitable deductions that can be taken without itemizing to encourage continued support directed to local food banks, shelters, and other charities.

Given these circumstances it is imperative that we continue to move forward and stay open to initiatives that will boost our economy by providing extra security to businesses, families, and farmers.

Business owners and employees

Finally, I want to address business owners and their employees. You have not been forgotten. I know the governor’s stay-at-home orders have been devastating, costing you years of hard work. You provide jobs, take on active roles in our communities, support our economy and so much more.

I want you to know that we are doing all we can to get you safely back to work. I trust that you will remain true to the values that set you apart and make you such valued parts of our communities. I know you will prioritize the safety and health of your employees and your customers and for that reason getting you safely open remains my primary focus.

Please continue to contact me with your questions, concerns, and ideas.

If I can do anything to help, please don’t hesitate to contact me at 651-296-5612 or sen.mike.goggin@senate.mn .

We are in this together!