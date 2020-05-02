The challenge of COVID-19 continues to be felt in every aspect of our daily life. Each of us is making incredible sacrifices to respond to this crisis. For many of us, this may be the single greatest challenge we will ever face in our lifetimes.

Yet the Minnesota approach is working. Thanks to the work we are all doing following social distancing and staying home when possible, we have the lowest per capita rate of infection in the country. This has bought extra time for our frontline health care workers and our health care network to build out its capacity to respond.

The decisions that have been made are difficult, but Gov. Tim Walz and his team are being guided by the best information available. They are also putting the health and safety of our community first, while being mindful of the economic effects of this crisis on our small businesses and workers. We can and must be taking the steps necessary to promote the health of our community, while also preparing for the next phase.

I want to thank Walz for taking a measured approach and expanding the outdoor recreation opportunities that are acceptable under the stay at home order while still adhering to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Health guidelines. The activities include state parks and recreational areas, water access points, marinas and docks, golf courses, off-highway vehicle trails, lake service providers, bait shops, shooting ranges, and game farms. These are the initial steps necessary to reopen the state, and we must continue them.

The legislature is operating under this new normal with remote voting options, social distancing in the chamber, and wearing masks while at the Senate. We are also continuing to pass legislation in response to this crisis. We passed a fourth legislative package responding to COVID-19, which included a variety of technical changes made necessary by the virus. One issue that I worked on was allowing marriage license applications to be applied for online. I’m happy to see it get included in this latest bill and will continue to work with my colleagues in passing additional legislation responding to this crisis.

I also am happy to have voted for the passage of the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act, which finishes the long work of establishing an emergency insulin access program for Minnesotans with diabetes. No Minnesotan should go without life-saving medication because they cannot afford it. Although we should’ve been able to get this done sooner, this final package will provide a real lifeline for families struggling with the cost of their insulin.

We still have a lot of work to do before the end of the 2020 session, with more COVID-19 relief measures to pass but also issues like election security and safety and a bonding bill. Though I cannot have in-person meetings at my Capitol office, I am more than happy to meet virtually with constituents to talk about what we must do before the session ends. If you have questions or concerns or would like to set up a meeting, please reach out to me via email at sen.karla.bigham@senate.mn or by phone at 651-297-8060.

I also want to extend my deepest appreciation and thank you for the tremendous work that has been done by the Washington County Bulletin and the Hastings Star Gazette. Our community has been incredibly well served by the hard work of local journalists since the beginning by Judy Spooner and most recently by William Loeffler. Thank you for everything you have done and the indelible legacy you will have for our community.