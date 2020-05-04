What would it take for you to give up your seat in a lifeboat to a stranger on the Titanic?

I’m probably not going to give it up. I don’t think I would because I’ve got my family. I’ve got grandkids. I’ve got people that are depending on me. I would feel guilty, but I would not do it.

Hazle Cain

New Richmond

No, not giving it up. But that’s a hard one. You’re questioning people’s moral fortitude. I have a family and kids. It’s the Titanic. You know what’s going to happen.

Andy Bylander

New Richmond

Probably not giving it up. We know the outcome right. I think there’s a survival quality to us, right? I would want to survive, I guess. Of course, it depends right. But a stranger, that would be really hard to do.

Mary Toberman

New Richmond

We’re probably hanging onto our seats. Well it’s either that or you die right. You’re choosing yourself over someone else. It’s the survival instinct and the fact that it’s a stranger. Even for the lottery, what good would it do you if you’re dead. We’re hanging onto our seats.

Lisa & Courtney Slobodian

Clear Lake

No, I’m not giving it up because the people on the boat, they’re already dead. If they have my seat, then I’d just be floating in the cold water and I’d die. I want to live. If it were a relative and not a stranger, I’d probably change my mind, but not for a stranger.

Shawn Emerson

New Richmond

I think I’d give it up for someone that’s younger than me. They haven’t lived as much life as I have.

Jim Bittner

New Richmond

So I’m on the Titanic. It’s going down. I have a seat. Stranger. What would I need to give him or her my seat. Is that right? Right. Oh yea! If it’s Rick, my husband, I’d give it up! A family member.

Rick Coleman (Husband) & Kathy Welch

New Richmond

If it was a kid or a mom with a kid, they could just have it. Or even like a dad if his family was on the lifeboat you’d want to keep the family together. Or vulnerable people, someone with a disability.

Hannah & Kyle White-McGinn

Erin Prairie

I’d give it up to a stranger, anybody who presents a clear need for it. There’s a lot of reasons to give up my seat.

Joe Madden

New Richmond

That’s a good question because knowing the history of the Titanic. The Titanic sinks and kills lots of people. I’m already in a seat, to give it up to a total stranger from the Titanic. If the boat’s already sinking, I probably wouldn’t give it up because that water’s cold. On our honeymoon, we went down to Florida. We did a tour of the artifacts of the Titanic. They had an ice wall. You had to see how long you could actually keep your hand on that wall. That’s how cold that water was. You couldn’t keep it on there for more than a minute and there were people in that water for two or three hours. So knowing how cold that water was I don’t think I would give my seat up. In theory, they said women and children first, so if everybody followed the rules, my seat is my seat.

Scott Shock

Clear Lake