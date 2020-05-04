At the State Capitol, the obvious No. 1 priority remains helping Minnesota deal with the problems created by COVID-19. On April 14, the legislature approved its fourth bill relating to coronavirus, and with roughly a month remaining before session is required to adjourn, I'm expecting more frequent committee hearings and sessions — with social distancing measures in place of course.

Besides another coronavirus-related bill, we also approved legislation that makes insulin more affordable for all Minnesotans and ensures it is available in emergency situations, and a bill allowing “liquor to go” with take-out orders at bars and restaurants.

While the response to the COVID-19 pandemic remains at the legislative forefront, know that I continue to work with local residents on a number of local issues, coronavirus-related or otherwise.

Highway 316 construction costs increase

As you know, I've led the charge to fund Highway 316 improvements in Hastings since I reached an agreement with MnDOT in 2017 to leave speed limits alone in southeast Hastings and increase driver and pedestrian safety. Earlier this year it was announced that an estimated $800,000 funding gap remained in order to get this project started.

MnDOT and the city have now notified us that the funding gap has risen to nearly $1.1 million due to an increase in projected costs. Worth noting, the plan itself hasn't changed, just the price tag.

As chief author of the House capital investment proposal that would help fund the Highway 316 project, I remain hopeful that if a comprehensive bonding bill moves forward this year, Hastings' projects will be included.

MnDOT/Hastings School District Todd Field issue

Speaking of MnDOT, a while back I told you about an issue I was looking into between the Hastings School District and MnDOT relating to last year's Todd Field renovation.

MnDOT owns a portion of the land in this area. Prior to the renovation, the district had been paying $1 a year to use the parking lot. But due to the changes, the district must now purchase a parcel of this land for $137,000 and lease the remainder of it for $9,000 a year for at least five years. In all, these unanticipated expenses could cost the district and Hastings taxpayers nearly $200,000.

In a recent conversation with MnDOT, I learned that it has agreed to apply lease payments to a future sale price. The agreement is awaiting action by the school board.

If there are any further updates on this topic, I will keep you posted.

Moving forward

Whether its issues of local or statewide significance, individual lawmakers and the legislature continue to work, even though we’re doing things differently.

Conference calls and video conferences committee meetings — such as chamber members, county delegations, weekly COVID-19 related calls with the White House — have become the norm. Hundreds of emails from constituents asking for clarification and help have been received, and I'm happy to do it.

We are in very difficult times now and it’s likely that things will get worse before they get better. We’re asked to stay home, limit our contact with each other, and adhere to recommended social distancing guidelines and other safety precautions.

Much like 9/11 changed us, our lives will be forever impacted by the deadly reality of a worldwide pandemic.

Eventually, the worst will be behind us. We will return to a life that will become our new normal. We’ll spend time with our families, friends and neighbors. We’ll go to restaurants, ball games and concerts.

We look forward to the point where more and more businesses are able to reopen and call back their employees, welcome back customers, and provide much needed jobs for Minnesotans.

We will have brighter days, we will return to prosperity, and we will get through this together.