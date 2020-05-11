Card Playing 101: As everyone probably knows, a standard 52-deck of cards has face cards, number cards, and aces. 54 cards if you count the jokers.
And an upcard is a playing card dealt face up.
So the metaphor: this virus is dealing me lots of different upcards — 52 to be exact, with occasional jokers.
In this deck, however, the upcards are emotions, thoughts and feelings.
It seems that each night while I’m sleeping, my metaphorical deck gets reshuffled and I awake to a new upcard.
Not only that, often events during my waking hours cause this deck to get reshuffled, offering a veritable flow of different upcards.
Recent examples:
Upcard: Cringe.
Catching this virus would be bad enough, but worse would be knowing that I had passed it on to anyone else.
Until I am tested, I don’t really know if that invisible bugger has set up camp in me.
I ran into a friend at the grocery store recently and was so excited to actually see someone, I practically shouted his name.
“Bob!”
Enthusiastically pronouncing a word that starts with a letter like “B” involves a plosive speech sound. Even though we were roughly six feet apart, those droplets can travel!
Upcard: Empathy.
My mind goes to the folks who absolutely depend on a paycheck but are not working because of business closures. For them, income stops but bills continue.
Game changer.
Upcard: Anger!
This card can pop up when I witness some of our elected “leaders” squabbling, finger-pointing and scapegoating. Unable to let go of their divisive habits, even in the midst of declared national and state-wide emergencies.
Upcard: Worry and appreciation.
I think of those who work on the medical front lines — first-responders and medical professionals. This kind of work is a calling — folks who courageously continue to do their crucial — and often exhausting — work despite the risk to their health and that of their families.
Upcard: Worry and Appreciation. Again.
There are countless people — often anonymous — who continue to work in jobs that are considered “essential”. Why essential? Because we need them.
Think grocery store employees; think those who transport our goods; think law enforcement.
The list is long.
These people face a double-edged sword: Yes, they work to bring a paycheck home; and, they must wonder if they are bringing the virus home along with that paycheck.
Upcard: Heartbreak.
Many of us know people who have recently lost a loved one. Regardless of the cause, these are the grief-stricken among us.
And yet, these grieving people can’t gather with family and friends for a service; no chance to receive, first hand, hugs and condolences; no chance to see those whose hearts are breaking with theirs.
Upcard: Depression.
Most of us are learning that physical separation is more challenging than we might have expected.
The inability to connect in-person is just plain depressing for me. And I’m a guy who has claimed that I’m an introvert! So much for that.
Upcard: Spiritual path.
Being reminded, once again, that core spiritual values like love, compassion and cooperation will get us through the challenges that come our way.
Hey, this is just a glimpse at eight upcards. There are 44 others, without counting those jokers.
Keith Rodli is a retired attorney/mediator and lives in rural River Falls .