Q: With spring lawn cleanup is it legal to pile leaves, grass clippings and branches on your lot? We have a neighboring lot that joins several others; the pile near the lot boundary gets larger each year and is covered with weeds during the summer.

A: Thank you for your question. Yes, it is permissible for residents to have a compost site on their property as long as it is maintained in accordance with the City Code, Chapter 10, Section 10.03 Special Waste Collection and Disposal.

All backyard compost sites shall be constructed and operated in accordance with the following standards:

Location. The compost site shall be located only in backyards, shall be a minimum of four feet from any lot line and shall be screened from view of the public right of way. No responsible tenant shall operate more than one backyard compost site.

Area specifications. The compost site shall be no greater than 10 feet in diameter and five feet in height. All compost sites shall be fenced or enclosed on at least three sides to prevent scattering of compost material unless the dimension standards are varied by permit of the city.

Composition and operation. Backyard compost sites must be managed in a nuisance-free condition to prevent odor and the stockpiling of material that does not readily decompose within a calendar year, including but not limited to refuse, fibrous material and prunings. To prevent the attraction of rodents and other animals, no meat, bones, grease, whole eggs, or dairy products shall be added to compost sites. The pile must be turned regularly and all inert material must be removed from compost sites at least once every six months.

Any compost site other than a backyard compost site as defined in this ordinance must be licensed and constructed in accordance with both the Goodhue County Waste Management Ordinance and any rules and regulations adopted by the city of Red Wing.

The city allows drop off yard waste at the solid waste management campus . Residents can bring grass, leaves, brush and compostable yard waste to this site for disposal. Disposal charges will be determined by the fee schedule.

