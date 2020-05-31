Q: Is it legal to tow a vehicle behind another vehicle with only a tow strap?

A: Yes, it is legal, but there are restrictions and safety requirements. Minnesota Statute 169.82, Trailer Equipment requires that when one vehicle is towing another the drawbar or other connection must be of sufficient strength to pull the weight being towed. The drawbar or other connection may not exceed 15 feet from one vehicle to the other. When one vehicle is towing another and the connection consists of a chain, rope, or cable, the connection must display a white, red, yellow, or orange flag or cloth not less than 12 inches square.

Be sure that the vehicle to be towed is manned: you need someone in the vehicle in case there is an emergency. They will also need to apply the brakes when you bring the towing vehicle to a stop.

Now, accelerate very slowly until the tow strap is taut. Then, proceed forward at a creep. Drive very, very slowly. Do not accelerate or brake abruptly. You will need to give the driver in the vehicle being towed enough time to apply the brakes and bring the vehicle to a stop.

Remember that using a tow strap is primarily for pulling a car safely out of a ditch, snowbank, muddy spot, or any other place off the side of a road or highway.

