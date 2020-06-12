Q: I would like to know what procedures and steps are in place to ensure that the George Floyd tragedy never occurs in the City of Red Wing?

A: Thank you for the opportunity to address this national concern. I will answer this question in four-parts over the next four weeks.

Part 2 – Recruitment and Application Process

The Red Wing Police Department along with the Red Wing Human Resources office recruits and accepts applications for patrol officers through numerous employment notification options. Once an application is received, applications are graded for desired education and experience.

The top applicants, up to 30, will then be invited to participate in a video test from Frontline Ergometrics. The testing utilized by RWPD was developed to minimize impact on protected groups by focusing on a full range of critical skills that are indicative of highly successful officers. Ergometrics’ video tests consistently have lower adverse impact than written tests. They are not dependent on reading ability or prior experience. Because the scenarios are actual job simulations, video tests are the fairest way to assess applicants from diverse backgrounds.

The police selection exam by ergometrics measures nine critical dimensions of law enforcement:

1. Observation/assessment – critical thinking ability;

2. Investigation communication ability;

3. Team orientation;

4. Confrontation-enforcement initiative;

5. Restraint in the use of authority;

6. Ethical orientation;

7. Ability to understand and help with human distress;

8. Organizational orientation; and

9. Customer-community relation skills.

Each dimension is rated as good-normal-some problem-high risk. Anyone scoring high risk in any of the nine dimensions is considered to fail the exam and does not continue in the process.

Once the test scores are received and entered into the hiring matrix, the top 15 to 20 applicants are then invited to participate in an interview. The interview panel is made up of the city HR manager, community member, patrol officer and the chief of police.

Interview questions focus on the values of RWPD and are character-focused. Does the applicant have a set of identified values, do their volunteer activities support their values and what support structure exists to assist in their value maintenance. Each interview panel member independently grades the applicant, which is tallied by the HR office and the initial hiring list is completed for conditional offers of employment to be extended to the applicant and allow continuation in the process.

Next week: background and psychological assessment.

