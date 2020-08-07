RED WING -- You may have noticed that each day the new Highway 63 bridge is getting closer to completion. Sometimes when we see something every day, the progress isn’t as discernible, but as each day passes in August, the progress is notable.

Travelers on and around the bridge are going to notice the changes in traffic from time to time in the coming weeks as we finish paving work.

The final paving work is set to take place in the week ahead on Highway 61 coming into Red Wing, so traffic will be shifting different lanes, but the highway remains open to traffic in single lanes.

On Wednesday, Aug. 12, traffic will be shifted on the buttonhook ramp for motorists coming from Highway 61 to cross the river. You’ll be shifted into the southbound lanes to get up the ramp to the bridge, and southbound traffic will be shifted right and routed down the slip ramp.

No southbound traffic will use the buttonhook. They will follow the ramp down to Potter (Highway 58) and access Highway 61 by turning right at the intersection. The work will last one day.

Wisconsin side

You may have also seen paving work on the Wisconsin side including the northbound shoulder and 825th Street.

Later this month, crews will be ready to paint the tub girders of the bridge spanning the river. Currently, you’ll see them assembling the structures under the bridge to allow the painting crews access to the bridge and to contain the paint.

There will also be flagging operations that will cause brief delays as crews continue grinding and sealing the bridge deck as well as painting the spires on bridge.

Also be aware that the pedestrian and bicycle crossing the bridge remains closed. Please do not utilize it until it’s open. It’s used for ongoing construction work and staging on the new bridge. If you are riding your bike across, please use the shoulder of the bridge

Construction is scheduled to be completed in September. We’ll keep you posted on the progress as the final elements of the project are scheduled and then completed.

Crews continue to work hard to get this project completed. Following guidance from state and federal health officials, and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, crews will maintain physical distancing practices while working.

This $63.4 million project is a strong partnership between MnDOT and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the city of Red Wing, the Federal Highway Administration and our contractor, Zenith Tech Inc.

Red Wing City Engineer Jay Owens and I do regular updates on the Community Access Channel 6, so you can catch us there as we provide updates and field questions. You can catch the replays on the city of Red Wing’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/CityofRedWing . Our latest from August is up on the site.

We have a lot of good information that can help explain the project. You can learn more about the project or sign up for email updates by going to MnDOT’s project web site www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/redwing-bridge/ or you can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RedWingBridgeProject/ .