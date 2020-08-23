Q: If a person is on a regular lane (through lane) and is at a stoplight, and they decide to turn left, using the turning signal and there are no cars on the turning lane, and they cross a solid white line is it against the law?

A: Thank you for your question. The driving behavior you are describing is called “change of course,” in which you had intended to proceed through the intersection and now wish to make a left turn from the left-through lane.

Minnesota statute 169.19, Turning, Starting and Signaling, Subdivision 4 states, "No person shall turn a vehicle at an intersection unless the vehicle is in proper position upon the roadway as required in this section." (169.19)

If you find yourself in this position, the proper thing to do is to proceed when the through signal is green, and locate a proper area to turn around, coming back to your desired turn.

Reference

1. Minnesota Statute 169.19, Turning, Starting and Signaling. Located online at www.revisor.mn.gov/statutes/cite/169.19

“Ask The Chief” allows readers access to useful information about law enforcement issues in Red Wing. This communication tool has been developed to enhance community policing efforts by providing residents and visitors with the opportunity to ask questions about local laws, programs and the department in general.

Submit your question to askthe.policechief@ci.red-wing.mn.us.

Generally one answer a week is posted RWPD social media sites and printed in the Red Wing Republican Eagle.