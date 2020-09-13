Q: Due to COVID-19, the School District has extended the “walk to school” radius to two miles. We live on a busy county road and then would have to travel Highway 58, we tried walking the route, however, the route is busy with traffic and do not feel it is safe. Can my child take our utility vehicle, a tractor, or what legal options do we have?

A: Great question, with school starting up and the “walk to school” radius extended to two miles, some routes for walking to school are creating concerns for parents. Within the city of Red Wing jurisdiction, all-terrain vehicles and golf cart operators must be at least 18 years of age.

All-terrain vehicles and golf carts in the city of Red Wing may not be operated on state aid and trunk highways, such as Highways 61 and 58. Regarding farm tractors, the operator is exempt from license requirements if they are a Minnesota resident. The farm tractor must also be equipped with required lighting and travel on the right most portion of the roadway. I highly encourage the operator to be thoroughly familiar with the safe operation of the equipment they are driving.

I encourage you to reach out to the Red Wing Public School District about their parking policies and other options that may be available.

