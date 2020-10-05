Q: How do I apply to be a police reserve officer with the Red Wing Police Department?

A: Police reserve applications and position descriptions can be located at the city of Red Wing web page under the “How Do I …” section, “Apply for …”, “Employment Opportunities.” Or by using this link www.red-wing.org/Jobs.aspxUniqueId=100&From=All&CommunityJobs=False&JobID=Police-Reserve-Officer-9

The Red Wing Police Department is looking for individuals that are looking for flexible part-time employment, assisting with a variety of taskings. Reserve officers assist with city park patrols, traffic direction, parades, special events, athletic events, etc. and serves on an on-call basis. The starting hourly wage is $12.

Reserve police duties are filled on a volunteer basis. When events occur that require a reserve, the duty is posted and reserves are allowed to volunteer for the duties that they can work. Most recent duties include high school football games, patrolling city parks and security for the Liberty’s building damage.

Why join us?

Qualifications: Must be 18 years of age, have a valid driver’s license, and a satisfactory background check is required We provide the training!

To apply, a city application is required. Please email the completed application to human.resources@ci.red-wing.mn.us or mail to Human Resources, 315 W. Fourth St, Red Wing MN 55066.

RWPD is authorized 18 police reserves. Hiring and interviews will occur on a continuing basis until the positions are filled.

If you want to take part in a community

Understand law enforcement

Obtain law enforcement relevant work experience

Get involved in a collaborative work environment

Retired and want to stay active

Questions? Call 651-385-3698 or email human.resources@ci.red-wing.mn.us.

“Ask The Chief” allows readers access to useful information about law enforcement issues in Red Wing. This communication tool has been developed to enhance community policing efforts by providing residents and visitors with the opportunity to ask questions about local laws, programs and the department in general.

Submit your question to askthe.policechief@ci.red-wing.mn.us.

Generally one answer a week is posted RWPD social media sites and printed in the Red Wing Republican Eagle.