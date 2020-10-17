Q: My neighbor’s dog is constantly barking. I want to be a good neighbor, but the barking is becoming too much. What is the best way to handle this situation?

A: Thank you for your question. You are not alone in your concern: In 2019. the Red Wing Police Department responded to 513 miscellaneous animal complaints and 27 animal bites!

The best way to handle your situation depends on the relationship you have with your neighbor. If you have a good relationship, we recommend that you visit with them regarding the excessive barking. If the relationship is not so good, you can contact us at the non-emergency number 651-385-3155 and an officer will respond.

City Code Chapter 10, Public Protection, Crimes & Offenses, Section 10.06 Dog and Cat Regulation, Subdivision 12, Fail to keep dog from barking, howling or whining, or cat from emitting loud or unusual noises for a continuous period of more than five minutes with less than one minute of interruption, is guilty of a petty misdemeanor and may be cited for the offense.

Unprovoked dogs that chase or approaches a person walking or riding by on a sidewalk or street, in an apparent attitude of attack may be declared potentially dangerous. Owners of dogs that are determined to be potentially dangerous will receive a written notice from the Police Department regarding the designation and the appeal process for dangerous dog designations.

The City Code also states that dogs and cats cannot run at-large. Any dog or cat shall be deemed to be running at large with the permission of the owner unless it is on a durable leash or chain secured to an object which it cannot move and on the premises of the owner, or on such leash or chain and under the control of an accompanying person of suitable age and discretion, or confined within a motor vehicle, or confined within a building, fence (electronic wireless fences are not allowed) or other enclosure of construction sufficient to prevent the dog or cat from escaping.

Questions regarding animal control should be directed to the Red Wing Police Department at 651-267-2600 during business hours, for immediate response call 651-385-3155.

