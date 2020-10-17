Q: My neighbor blows his leaves into the street. Is this legal?

A: The short answer to your question is, no, it is not legal.

Red Wing City Code Chapter 7, Streets and Sidewalks, clearly states that you cannot dump or place obstructions in the street or public sidewalks. City Code, Chapter 7, Section 7.07 covers obstructions and dumping on the street and public sidewalks.

It is a misdemeanor for any person to place, deposit, display or offer for sale, any fence, goods or other obstructions upon, over, across or under any street or public sidewalk without first having obtained a written permit from the council, and then only in compliance in all respects with the terms and conditions of such permit, and taking precautionary measures for the protection of the public, except for newspapers and periodicals, which are regulated by the provisions of Subdivision 7 of this Section. An electrical cord or device of any kind is hereby included, but not by way of limitation, within the definition of an obstruction.

Dumping in the street is a misdemeanor offense for any person to throw or deposit in any street or public sidewalk any nails, dirt, glass or glassware, cans, discarded cloth or clothing, metal scraps, garbage, leaves, grass or tree limbs, paper or paper products, shreds or rubbish, oil, grease or other petroleum products, or to empty any water containing salt or other injurious chemical thereon.

It is a violation of this section to haul any such material, inadequately enclosed or covered, thereby permitting the same to fall upon streets or public sidewalks.

It is also a violation of this section to place or store any building materials or waste resulting from building construction or demolition on any street, boulevard or public sidewalk without first obtaining an approved public use of private property application from the Public Works Department.

If you observe a violation, you can report obstructions or dumping on the street or sidewalk to the Police Department at the non-emergency number 651-385-3155 or to Public Works at 651-385-3674.

City of Red Wing, City Code, Chapter 7, Streets and Sidewalks, located online at www.red-wing.org, search city code.

