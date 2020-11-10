Q: Can I carry a loaded handgun in a vehicle and on my person if I have a permit to carry in the State of Minnesota?

Yes, but you must comply with Minnesota State Statute 624.714, Carrying of Weapons Without Permit; Penalties. In addition, if you possess a permit to carry from another state, you can see if Minnesota allows reciprocity for you to carry in our state at the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Permit to Carry Reciprocity page, the link is located in the reference section below.

The requirements for getting a permit to carry are:

Applications by Minnesota residents for permits to carry shall be made to the county sheriff where the applicant resides. Nonresidents, may apply to any sheriff.

Must be at least 21 years of age.

Must complete an application form.

Must not be prohibited from possessing a firearm under Minnesota Statute 624.714

Must not be listed in the criminal gang investigation system.

Must provide a certificate of completed authorized firearms training. Training by a certified instructor must be completed within one year of an original or renewal application. (624.714, Subd. 2a)

Firearm safety is very important and I encourage you to safely store your firearms and ammunition in a secure gun storage locker/case or secure with a quality gun lock. Also, educate yourself and children on the safe handling procedures of that firearm. Even if you are an expert, remedial safety education is paramount. Handle all firearms as if they are loaded.

References

1. Minnesota Statute 624.714 Carrying of Weapons Without Permit; Penalties. Located online at: /www.revisor.mn.gov/statutes/cite/624.714

2. Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Permit to Carry Reciprocity. Located online at: dps.mn.gov/divisions/bca/bca-divisions/administrative/Pages/permit-to-carry-reciprocity.aspx

“Ask The Chief” allows readers access to useful information about law enforcement issues in Red Wing. This communication tool has been developed to enhance community policing efforts by providing residents and visitors with the opportunity to ask questions about local laws, programs and the department in general.

Submit your question to askthe.policechief@ci.red-wing.mn.us.

Generally one answer a week is posted RWPD social media sites and printed in the Red Wing Republican Eagle.