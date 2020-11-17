Q: I went to the Police Department (LEC) and the building is closed. What are the COVID-19 operating hours of the Red Wing Police Department?

A: Although the Law Enforcement Center is closed, the administrative offices are open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by appointment, for report/information requests, permit to purchase, or other administrative requests. Contact our administrative staff at 651-267-2600.

The Red Wing Police Department is open and available 24 hours a day to report a crime, incident or if you need to speak to command staff, investigators or a police officer. Contact our 24-hour dispatch center at 651-385-3155.

This COVID-19 pandemic serves as a reminder that the safety of the community and officers are interrelated. The city of Red Wing has taken steps to ensure everyone's safety and provide excellent service to all residents.

During a pandemic, law enforcement agencies and officers play a crucial role to provide necessary public services and maintain order in Red Wing. Although each public health emergency is unique with its own challenges, in all incidents, the Red Wing Police Department responses must be coordinated as needed with public health, medical, and other essential authorities.

In an effort to further limit the potential exposure and spread of COVID-19, the Red Wing Police Department may handle some non-emergency property crimes over the telephone. Crimes of violence and 911 emergency calls are still responded to immediately, with appropriate use of personal protective equipment.



Given the person-to-person spread of COVID-19 through respiratory droplets, law enforcement officers are at a heightened risk of exposure due to their close contact with members of the public.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC guidelines suggest:

1) social distancing (maintaining a distance of six-feet from other individuals to avoid exposure),

2) maintaining proper hand hygiene (washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds), and

3) avoiding touching one’s face with unwashed hands.

4) Wear a mask when in-doors, or when outside and distancing is not possible.

In the majority of calls for service, contact with our community/individuals is unavoidable; therefore, law enforcement officers will utilize the proper personal protective equipment (mask, gloves and eye protection) as appropriate to meet the needs of our community.

During this difficult time service to our community remains our top priority, if you have concerns, comments or complaints please contact us at 651-267-2600 so we can address your concern appropriately. Stay healthy and stay safe!

