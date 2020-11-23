Q: I live near a city hiking path and my neighbors and I have concerns with visitors to the hiking path parking too close to mailboxes, which prevent the mail carrier from delivering the mail. Can we paint the curbs or post signs to prevent people from parking too close or blocking mailboxes?

A: Thank you for your question. The quick answer is no, citizens cannot paint the curb in front of their residence. City employees may paint the curb when acting within the course or scope of their employment.

In 2017, the Red Wing City Council approved an amendment to the City Code, Chapter 9, Parking Regulations, which added the following language: It is unlawful for any person to stop, leave standing, or park a vehicle … within 10 feet either direction of a mailbox between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Parking is allowed at other times; therefore, the curb cannot be painted.

If someone parks within 10 feet either direction of your mailbox between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, please call the Red Wing Police Department non-emergency number at 651-385-3155 for an officer to respond and take the appropriate action.

References

1. Red Wing City Code, Chapter 7, Streets and Sidewalks, Section 7.14 Curb, Gutter, Street, Sidewalk and Retaining Wall Painting or Coloring. Located online at www.red-wing.org search for “City Code”.

2. Red Wing City Code, Chapter 9, Parking Regulations. Located online at www.red-wing.org search for “City Code”.

