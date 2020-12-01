Q: Is it illegal to drive a vehicle with slippers or flip-flops?

A: The short answer to your question is no, there is no statute that requires you to wear a certain shoe while operating a motor vehicle. It is recommended that you wear a shoe that will not get caught on your floor mat or make it difficult for your foot to maneuver the pedals.

Readers Digest published a story in its July 8, 2019, edition that referred to Laura Adams, a safety and education analyst at Driver’sEd.com, concerning “Shoes you should never wear while driving”:

1. Sandals/mules (flip-flops) -- provide no ankle support and could get caught under the pedal or slip off.

2. Slippers -- do not support the ankle and could slip off.

3. Wedges/platform shoes or heavy boots -- could cause you to miss the pedal, apply the wrong amount of pressure, or press two pedals at the same time.

4. High heels -- for an appropriate amount of pressure, your heel should rest on the floor while applying pressure. High heels would prevent proper heel placement.

5. Brand new shoes -- You may not be familiar with the shoes and if they have a slippery sole.

6. No shoes/barefoot -- pedal pressure could feel foreign, causing inappropriate application to the pedal. However, they do recommend barefoot over some other options listed previously.

The article wraps up by recommending a comfortable set of sneakers or loafers be kept in the car for driving. Safe vehicle operation is critical to successfully arrive at your destination, wearing shoes that allow you to safely engage the pedals of your vehicle can help. Stay aware, stay safe!

Reference:

1. Readers Digest, Six Shoes You Should Never Wear While Driving, July 8, 2019. Located online at www.rd.com/list/shoes-shouldnt-wear-driving/

“Ask The Chief” allows readers access to useful information about law enforcement issues in Red Wing. This communication tool has been developed to enhance community policing efforts by providing residents and visitors with the opportunity to ask questions about local laws, programs and the department in general.

Submit your question to askthe.policechief@ci.red-wing.mn.us.

Generally one answer a week is posted RWPD social media sites and printed in the Red Wing Republican Eagle.