Q: I walk a lot and every once in a while, I find syringes lying on the sidewalk or near the walking path. I do not want a child to get injured by the syringe, so what should I do with it?

A: A rule of thumb is to never touch a used syringe, unless you can do so safely. All Red Wing Police Department marked squad cars have sharps containers in them for the proper disposal of confiscated/found syringes/sharps. If you locate a syringe/sharp and can dispose of it safely, you may dispose of it yourself. If you do not feel safe handling, the syringe/sharp contact the Police Department at our non-emergency number 651-385-3155 for assistance.

Safety is of the utmost importance when handling used syringes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website provides the following information: Used needles and other sharps are dangerous to people and pets if not disposed of safely because they can injure people and spread infections that cause serious health conditions. The most common infections are Hepatitis B (HBV), Hepatitis C (HCV), and Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

Never place loose needles and other sharps (those that are not placed in a sharps disposal container) in the household or public trashcans or recycling bins, and never flush them down the toilet. This puts trash and sewage workers, janitors, housekeepers, household members, and children at risk of being harmed.

Pet owners who use needles to give medicine to their pets should follow the same sharps disposal guidelines used for humans.

If you are accidentally stuck by another person’s used needle or other sharp:

Wash the exposed area right away with water and soap or use a skin disinfectant (antiseptic) such as rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer.

Seek immediate medical attention by calling your physician or local hospital.

The city of Red Wing’s policy for sharps (needles) disposal is as follows:

Residents are to place needles in a puncture-resistant container with a lid or top that can be secured. This container should be either heavy plastic or steel and capped.

Once capped the container should have tape wrapped around the container lid or top to ensure a tight seal and then label the outside of the container clearly to indicate the container’s contents includes “Sharps.”

This container should be placed in a waste container and not be placed in or with recyclables set out at the curb or placed in recycling receptacles within the city or county system to ensure these hazardous materials are disposed of properly.

