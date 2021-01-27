Q: I follow the police department on Facebook and I see people post complaints about barking dogs, parking violations, speeders, and other gripes. How should we be filing complaints with the PD?

A: Thank you, citizens should never use social media to call in criminal or civil complaints with the Red Wing Police Department. The Facebook private message auto reply, states that the page is not monitored around the clock, and may be checked on a twice-weekly basis. If you have, an emergency call 911 or report non-emergency events to the PD at 651-385-3155.

Incident complaints that are called into the Police Department are provided an Incident Complaint Report number that will allow for tracking and follow-up if appropriate. Once your complaint is called into dispatch, it is assigned to the next available officer for response.

I want to emphasize again to use 911 when you have a police, fire or medical emergency.

The Red Wing Police Department responds to calls for service with community policing in the forefront. Community policing builds collaboration and trust within the community. The department desires to serve the community with accountability, compassion, consistency, fairness, integrity, professionalism, respect and teamwork. We are committed to meeting the public safety needs of our community through these values.

“Ask The Chief” allows readers access to useful information about law enforcement issues in Red Wing. This communication tool has been developed to enhance community policing efforts by providing residents and visitors with the opportunity to ask questions about local laws, programs and the department in general.

Submit your question to askthe.policechief@ci.red-wing.mn.us.

Generally one answer a week is posted RWPD social media sites and printed in the Red Wing Republican Eagle.