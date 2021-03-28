She sat on a couch wearing a bright periwinkle sweater with an interesting metal clip holding the front edges together as she recorded the last short midweek Lenten video on Wednesday March 24, 2021. “Rest on the Cross” to live in God’s grace. Pastor Kathleen of Stordahl Lutheran Church, located in rural Goodhue County — across the highway from a brown sign that marks Roscoe Center 1863, near some brown cattle and trilling birds — said that Psalm 46 is her favorite and Martin Luther’s, as well. “Be still, then, and know that I am God.” Pastor added, “Just let it be.” She talked more in previous weeks about removing obstacles to receiving the gift of grace. Scripture reading mentioned “mystery” ... “We will all be changed.” The message used the analogy of a three-legged stool supported by “piety, study and action.” Piety not meant as fancy or false, but God-centered; not somber but joyous. Study includes “holy conversation.” As for action. She quoted Saint Francis of Assisi, “Preach the Gospel always, if necessary, use words.”

The Sunday before Pastor Kathleen gave us a great story about “changing the paradigm,” which enabled her young daughters to be successful. They wanted to get breakfast for themselves. The gallon jug of milk wasn’t exactly user-friendly. Transferring some of it to a little plastic pitcher in advance however made for small triumphs. Transferring God’s law to love and writing it on our hearts makes it a lot easier for us to carry the living word around with us. A new covenant.

There’s a link on the congregation's webpage to a short documentary by a Carleton College student done in 2014. It was nice to see the congregation attending worship in the sanctuary and imagine holy conversations held and the helpful deeds performed there over the years. (It was also fun to hear the momentary meowing of a cat pass by in the living room of the current pastor.)

As we concluded, a second song got stuck in my head with the words “I know that my redeemer liveth.” Earlier in the reflection, the tune to “Let It Be” came to mind. I do intend to let love live in my heart, and mystery come studiously to mind and piously to soul.