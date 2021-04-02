The only time I was inside the Catholic Church in Cannon Falls was to donate blood. If I had been inside St. Pius V on Sunday, March 28, 2021, versus watching online, I would’ve looked around to see where the pretty singing voice of the cantor was coming from and where the gentleman was who shared his nice reading voice with us. I would’ve also checked to see for sure what was placed on the red pillow on the floor up front by the rugged cross setting on its side — I believe it was a crown. The floor-to-ceiling red and purple drapes made a dramatic backdrop for the large gold crucifix. At the start of the service, those in attendance were told, “Raise your palms.” Being it was Palm Sunday, that didn’t just mean the front of their hands. Father Terry led a brief procession commemorating Christ’s arrival into Jerusalem. There were two large black vases on the floor containing additional palm fronds. A female reader lead the narration of the events of the next few days in the life of Jesus. Most of it was very familiar to me, but I do not recall the part about the young man in linen who ran away. Nor did I hear one of my favorite parts about Pilate symbolically washing his hands of the whole situation.

The denial three times before the rooster crowded twice was further impressed on me with reference to Peter warming his hands by the guards’ fire and that it was a maid who questioned him. I had also forgotten the part about not arresting Jesus at the temple for fear it might cause a riot during the festival. Instead, they came to him in the garden while he was praying.

Jesus was ready.

Father said he had “nothing to add” after the reading concluded, complete with reference to the torn temple curtain and the centurion saying, “Surely this man was the son of God.”

A moment of silence was observed. Announcements were made about the schedule for Holy Week (including when Father Terry would be “in the box” to hear confessions), and the youth fundraiser flower sales.

After communion, and spontaneous applause for the altar assistants, complete with their masks and long dark hair (one of whom literally lifted up the word of God at a convenient reading height for the priest) — out of respect for Christ being in the tomb — it was announced to depart in silence.

Kate Josephson grew up in rural southwestern Minnesota — going to a small town church every Sunday — worked as a church secretary in Red Wing for seven years. She continues to seek out religious experiences wherever she goes.