When I was rummaging around looking for our little Easter bunny decorations, (found ‘em! — they were in the fancy pitcher in the top drawer of the sideboard, lifting high their colorful little eggs like balloons) I also came across a blank greeting card suitable for display. It has a photo of a bright white cross in front of dense green foliage. The identifying caption puts it in France. The envelope with it was not blank. Quite the find, actually. I’d just been thinking of Veronica, not confident I had her address duly noted with her phone number. I did leave her a voicemail in recent history, but I was beginning to think I should write. Now I know what I’ll send. I recalled her telling me that her same name is featured midway through “The Stations of The Cross.”

Remembering seeing framed paintings around the inside perimeter of the nearby Catholic Church and hearing of their fairly recent restoration, I found a video on the website for the Church of St. Joseph in Red Wing. Father Thomas, robed in brilliant white and gracefully holding a booklet, progressed from one station to the next via the mostly silent on and off power of the camera. He was accompanied by a woman whose colorful horizontal stripes were further illuminated by the tall vertical panels of stained glass between stations.

For me, at least, some confusion ensued. I thought I’d recently heard it preached elsewhere that those “behold” phrases were uttered from the cross, not along the arduous uphill path. And if Simon was tasked with helping to carry the big wooden cross — in keeping with more than one reading I’d heard over the weeks — where did he go?

I’m glad my friend Veronica mentioned the part about the towel; I was able to enlarge the picture on my little screen and bring that into focus. The reading at this stop had been aptly in keeping with my sentiments about the value of friendship.

There were rhyming words throughout, including “dislocation” and “nation.” Even after more than a dozen recitations I was still generally caught off guard by the quick bow and forceful words of adoration.

At the very end, after the singing of a familiar resonant refrain, I saw what I didn’t know I was looking for — the calm, confident, loving way the able priest put his hand on the center of the large wooden cross and looked up. Faith was dutifully upheld and convincingly conveyed.

Kate Josephson grew up in rural southwestern Minnesota — going to a small town church every Sunday — worked as a church secretary in Red Wing for seven years. She continues to seek out religious experiences wherever she goes.