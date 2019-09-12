Remember when children had to walk two miles to school in freezing cold … uphill both ways?

Remember when you couldn’t trust anyone over 30?

Remember when you last said, “I’ll never forget …”?

And now you hear more and more people say, “I hope I’ll always remember …” because memory loss is all to real.

The 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s steps off on Sept. 21 in many towns across the country, including two in RiverTown.

On the Wisconsin side of the river, registration begins at 8 a.m. at New Richmond High School, 650 New Richmond Way. A 9 a.m. ceremony precedes the walk.

In Minnesota, people may gather at Red Wing’s Colvill Park. Registration opens at 9 a.m., followed by a brief 10 a.m. ceremony before walkers start making the loop around the park at 515 Nymphara Lane.

There are 466 local participants registered and 78 teams total. The goal is to raise $95,000 in New Richmond and $62,000 in Red Wing. That’s high, but the cost of Alzheimer’s is higher. Consider that care for people with Alzheimer’s or other forms as dementia neared $260 billion in 2017 and is projected to exceed $1.1 trillion 30 years from now, unless researchers find a cure.

When you walk or pledge to support a walker, you help raise research funds but also increase public awareness in dementia. With enough financial support, we can stop the epidemic.

Then perhaps somebody we’ll be able to say, “Remember when Alzheimer’s couldn’t stop us in our tracks?”