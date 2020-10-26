The outcome hinged on Florida, where Bush won the popular vote by such a tiny margin -- .009% of the ballots cast -- that it triggered an automatic recount and a Supreme Court case. Had 538 more pro-Gore voters gone to the polls in Florida that November, we might have had a different president from 2000-2008.

Sixteen years later, Donald Trump claimed the presidency in a close Electoral College contest over Hillary Rodham Clinton, who won the national popular vote by nearly 3 million votes but didn’t carry what counted in the end. Trump voters in key swing states, including Wisconsin, made the difference. Had another 22,750 Clinton supporters gone to the polls, Wisconsin would have swung her way.

Wisconsin is again a battleground state. Minnesota finds itself a campaign hotspot, too. Neither party is taking anything for granted, and you shouldn’t either.

Your vote might not directly elect the president, but then again it might. Add your ballot to enough others in the precinct, county, district or state, and your civic engagement easily could make the difference.

Nothing in 2020 is beyond the realm of possibility. Please vote on Tuesday if you haven’t already.