Woodbury has some still-impressive rural sites and protected parks but there’s little doubt that these are more in danger due to the growth of urban areas. While no one is against economic growth, many think this should not be at the expense of important cultural and historic sites.

An important one that is currently in danger, that the local community is organizing to help protect, is the Miller Barn. In eye-opening news, the Miller Barn preservation project recently announced they are doing everything possible to see the barn restored in a historically accurate way, and to see the surrounding 100 acres protected as a park area. The local response to the campaign has been very positive and is growing every day.

“The Miller Barn has some of the fondest childhood memories for many of us and it’s not something that our community should have to give up for the sake of some faceless and soulless urban construction.” commented a spokesperson from The Woodbury’s Miller Barn Preservation Project. “The Miller Barn adds to our community and is part of the spirit that makes it special. We can still grow while preserving these important sites, we can have the best of both worlds.”

The preservation project is quite urgent since the Miller Barn structure is vulnerable to the elements and clearly feeling the test of time. It is quite representative of Woodbury’s rich history, which is in danger of being forgotten, especially if all of the real-life physical evidence of that history is removed.

The first settlers came to Woodbury in 1844, building along the way a strong, rich and interesting antiquity. Woodbury also only has one historical site in the city, which is a house and garden, not a piece of the area’s more rural history that the barn represents. Urban development has spread out replacing farmland but that doesn’t mean the Miller Barn cannot be preserved providing a window into Woodbury’s remarkable past.

There are many ways being presented to help Woodbury’s Miller Barn Preservation Project achieve their goals and to help preserve historical Woodbury. These choices range from donations all the way to volunteering, with other options in between. Supporters are also encouraged to spread the word about the project on social media and beyond to help raise awareness and draw other supporters to the cause.

Preserving the Miller Barn would certainly be a good first step and give inspiration to other cultural-positive projects to help enhance Woodbury’s quality of life. Every journey begins with the first few steps.

For the latest news and information about the Miller Barn be sure to visit www.woodburymillerbarn.org.

Cherie DeBrule

Woodbury