I have been observing posters asking if anyone has seen a lost pet cat, and read online requests on Nextdoor Digest asking the same. While I understand the sad loss of pets, I also am thinking of the loss of birds to these cats. According to the October 2019 National Geographic, 1,768 million birds are killed per year by stray cats, and 764 million birds killed per year by owned cats. No wonder numbers of birds are declining at an alarming rate.

Something needs to be done and done fast. Feral cats reproduce quickly and pose health concerns to humans as well. There are ordinances requiring pet owners to keep their pets restrained, cats as well as dogs. Perhaps what’s needed is better enforcement of these ordinances and heftier fines for owners of roaming cats.

Suggestions for cat fanciers: declaw and neuter your cats and keep them inside. Microchip your cats so they can be returned if lost. Support sensible solutions to controlling numbers of feral cats.

I've heard cat owners say they allow them to run because they “just love to be outside." Well, so do the birds, and someone needs to speak for them.

Alvina Stainer

River Falls