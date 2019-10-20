Wasn't the sound of those protesters whistles irritating?! Wasn't the harsh sounds of those protesters whistles of rebellion deafening?! Wasn't the sound of those protesters whistles another example of speech being suppressed?!

Soften your hearts, but stiffen your patriotic resolve. Let the sweet sound of freedom ring forth from bells, instead. Let the beautiful sound of liberty, ring out. May the sound of freedom and liberty forever ring from the bell towers and from our own bell ringing.

The shrill whistle blowing is the sound of repression, not, the sweet Liberty Bell sound of freedom.

Greg Schoener

Red Wing