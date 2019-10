Recently River Falls experienced the real economic benefit of a true tourist event. I refer to Art on the Kinni.

The local food booths were jammed with customers and the only expense to River Falls was hauling away the Dumpsters of trash which were filled by local artists who picked it up.

Compare this to the millions and millions of dollars the flyfishers are demanding, which will create virtually no economic benefit from the nonexistent flyfisher tourist industry.

Phil Dean

Clifton