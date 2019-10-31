Since our Nation’s founding, we have recognized that the good character of our people is vital to maintaining our freedom. The strength of our Union and the defense of our precious liberty require both constant vigilance and moral clarity. During National Character Counts Week, we reaffirm our commitment to developing and demonstrating admirable qualities to enrich our lives and the lives of others. In doing so, we are confident that we can positively influence the next generation of our Nation’s leaders and inspire them to lead lives of virtue and integrity. -- issued Oct. 18, 2019

Watch or listen to one of the president’s campaign rallies (or cabinet meetings, or meetings with foreign leaders — such as his meeting with Finland’s president) and decide yourself if he is a positive influence on the next generation of our nation’s leaders.

Roald Evensen

River Falls



