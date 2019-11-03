A few weeks ago a very special woman passed away, a longtime resident of River Falls, Mrs. Edith Nelson, or Dee, as she was known, just 2 months short of 104 years of age. She was once a very active woman in the community but in her last few years she did not get out as much.

However, this did not mean that she wasn’t aware of all that was going on. Thus going to her house you would always find visitors, all interesting persons from different walks of life. Even as old as she was her mind was quick and active.

I write this because as a deeply concerned woman and knowledgeable of all that was going on in the world, Dee voiced her opinions. And it is this I want to write about.

If there was one word that I feel would describe her, it would be kind. She felt that kindness was the way to be in all we do, at home, with friends and strangers in business, in school, business and in politics, and her opinions were stated in this fashion.

And so as I mourn her death and at the same time as I listen to the TV and the ugly, name calling, down-cutting of people and the branches of our government or anyone who disagrees with the president’s ugly rhetoric, I am reminded of this beautiful woman’s words; Be kind in all

you do, with everyone you meet, in business and politics. We do not have to agree but we can be kind.

At the celebration of her life service at First Congregational Church Saturday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. visitation, 11 a.m. service, I will be thinking of her and the kindness that she represents and I will pray, in her name, that kindness can come to politics.

Barbara de Souza

River Falls