Gameship is so disappointing

Congressman Kind, I read in the paper that you fell in line behind the freshmen socialists in Congress and support impeachment of duly elected President Donald Trump. As Rep. Rashida Tlaib from Detroit said, “We came here to impeach the (expletive deleted).” Congresswoman Ilhar Omar from Minneapolis declared upon election that she wanted to be Trump’s “worst nightmare.” Sounds like the kind of company you keep shares different values than we here in western Wisconsin.

It’s too bad the Democrats waste their time on frivolous political gamesmanship. Why not get to work on real problems facing this country that might actually help American citizens and taxpayers? Illegal immigration, affordable health care, trade and tariffs are just a couple issues that come to mind.

But no. Let’s harass the commander-in-chief relentlessly. Very disappointing.

Lee Brown

Hudson

Do not deny the value of all life

Just as the writer who urged not re-electing Donald Trump (Star-Observer, Oct. 24), I am a conservative and I have voted Republican for many years. But first and foremost, I am a Christian. And a single-issue voter.

I voted for Donald Trump in 2016 for that reason. Unlike Hillary and Bill Clinton and Barack and Michelle Obama, who are supporters of abortion at any time during pregnancy and who promote abortion in the United States and around the world, Trump is unquestionably pro-life. That says a lot about character.

Like the author of the book “The Paradigm,” Rabbi Jonathan Cahn, I see many parallels between our country and past civilizations in decline. Denying the value of all life is not where I want us to be.

I will vote pro-life in 2020. As for tribalism, “Semper Fi.”

John R. Danneker

Maiden Rock

World Kindness Day

World Kindness Day (also known as International Kindness Day) was established in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement represented by many nations signing on in support. The purpose of the day is to highlight the good deeds in communities; focusing on the positive power and common threads of kindness which bind us together. The day is observed annually Nov. 13. As the day approaches, think about ways you can show kindness to others. It can be as simple as a smile to those you know and those you don't.

"A warm smile is the universal language of kindness." (William Arthur Ward)

As our country becomes increasingly divisive, hate filled and unkind, we need positivity and civility in our world and our lives. Will kindness begin with you? Can an act of kindness on World Kindness Day become part of your daily routine? The simple gesture can make someone's day and make yours better, too.

Spreading kindness also provides a positive model for the children around us. They see and hear so many negative behaviors in their world today. What a great example it would be for the children of our community to see adults around them spreading kindness and acting in a peaceful, considerate way at home and in public.

The world is full of kind people. If you can't find one, be one. (Unknown)

Linda Williams-Tuenge

Hudson

Hard to imagine

It’s hard to imagine why Americans have a hard time understanding why our commander and chief makes the decisions he does when it comes to the military. He learned his military experience from the military boarding school his parents placed him in because of his bad behavior. He was able to avoid the military draft five times and in his divorce degrees he stated that if any of his children joined the military or the Peace Corp or got a job they would be financially cut off.

During his first term in office the American taxpayer will have spent $750,000,000 chartering him and family to and from his privately owned properties as well as his future investment areas.

He has little to no respect for women of any age and brags about it.

Anyone that doesn’t agree with him must be a Democrat because in his mind everyone else believes he walks on water. In his mind there are two types of American citizens, Trumpeteers and Democrats.

Today’s parents of young children must be troubled to have their children look at the actions and personal life of the U.S. commander and chief. At least with the bar set so low everyone should be able to achieve it.

Tony Huppert

Spring Valley



