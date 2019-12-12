For the second year, a group of North Hudson residents has sponsored a lighted Nativity scene in PepperFest Park, as a visual reminder of what the Christmas holiday is really all about. While shopping and “partying”are certainly parts of the celebration, R. Cizek and I are among citizens who wish to remind people what this day’s origins and history are, which is the birth of the Savior of the world, Jesus Christ. A lighted cre'ch seems the best way to do that, according to its sponsors.
The display will be in the park Dec. 15 to Jan.2, with lights on from dusk to 10 p.m.
Meredith Berg
North Hudson