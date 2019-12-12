For the second year, a group of North Hudson residents has sponsored a lighted Nativity scene in PepperFest Park, as a visual reminder of what the Christmas holiday is really all about. While shopping and “partying”are certainly parts of the celebration, R. Cizek and I are among citizens who wish to remind people what this day’s origins and history are, which is the birth of the Savior of the world, Jesus Christ. A lighted cre'ch seems the best way to do that, according to its sponsors.