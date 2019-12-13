Bitter, delusional, ill-informed, Trump-bashing rants projected via printed opinions are truly stunning. It would behoove those still suffering from Trump derangement syndrome to turn off CNN and MSNBC and stop reading the New York Times, Washington Post, Politico, etc.. that have spewed smears for three years and counting. It’s been none-stop bullying and harassment of a president who committed the crime of … winning the 2016 election.

The FISA Abuse Report will finally be made public on Dec. 9, 2019, to be followed by the Durham report, which will expose corruption at the highest levels of the Obama administration. That corruption ought to frighten every American.

The very basic fact is Trump-hating networks and failing newspapers boldly, breathlessly and repeatedly told their viewership “Today is finally the day” and … then added the lies. The Mueller report destroyed their false narratives and their loyal (and now angry) viewers and readers, with at least a room temperature IQ, left in droves.

Incredibly, there are still some folks who obviously didn’t get that Mueller memo and remain steadfast and committed to advance the Russian delusion. Believe facts, not spin.

My suggestion is don’t allow other low information folks do your thinking for you. Think for yourself.

It’s time for those vitriolic anti-Trump folks to wise up and accept facts or, in the alternative, remember it’s better to remain silent and thought a fool, than to speak (or write) and remove all doubt.

President Trump believes a rising tide lifts all boats. He does not engage in identity politics.

Focus on the record-breaking, red-hot booming economy that is expected to be better in 2020 than 2019. Turn on a reputable business network and see the financial news.

President Trump is winning, winning, winning and all of America is winning, too. Celebrate that!

Mary Grosenick

Hudson