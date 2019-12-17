In 2020, your Red Wing YMCA will celebrate 150 years in this community.

Generations of families have learned, grown and thrived through involvement at the Y and the Y’s Camp Pepin.

Whether you hail from a founding family, were an employee, member or participant, or camped on the shores of Lake Pepin, we want to hear from you.

Throughout the year, we’ll be sharing the stories of those whose lives have been touched in both big and small ways. Share your experience and memorabilia as we gather 150 memories for our birthday year.

Simply lend or donate your item by bringing it into the Y during operating hours or send in your written thoughts, photos, videos, or oral histories to clockrem@redwingymca.org by Dec. 31.

Your treasures will be part of our anniversary celebration in 2020 – whether they become part of our history display, social media, the Y newsletter or buried in the time capsule we’ll create next summer – everyone is welcome to be a part of this community-wide commemoration.

Mike Melstad

Red Wing

Mike Melstad is executive director of the Red Wing YMCA.