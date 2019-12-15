It was with some sadness, and maybe a touch of disbelief, that I read Commissioner Majerus’ comment, quoted in the article on the county budget, about putting $12,000 toward drug court.

As reported by the Republican Eagle, his comment was, “Roads can fall apart but crackheads get another $12,000.”

Whether the money is spent on roads or drug court is a budget decision to disagree about. However calling the people involved in drug court “crackheads” is rude and disrespectful. It would also indicate a lack of understanding of the nature of addiction and the role of the drug court.

I think we can and should expect our elected officials to treat all citizens with respect.

Wendy M. Erickson

Red Wing