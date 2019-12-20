I have watched with glee as the CN Railway has begun to develop a large site outside of New Richmond for an autoport. Why? Because zoning bureaucrats have had zero say in it and it’s driving them crazy. Under federal law, railroad property is exempt from local zoning nonsense.

But this should not be the exception. It should be the rule. This is just the way it should work.

READ MORE:

CN owns the property. If it wants to develop it, it should be able to without the involvement and heavy hand of the absurdity that is St. Croix County zoning.

If only the state would eliminate county zoning, we could all use our property just like CN. It would be almost like the property rights protections in the Constitution were more than empty words. Almost.

Adam Jarchow

Balsam Lake