Red Wing’s new homeless shelter has opened. Are you needing shelter? Come to First Covenant Church, 2302 Twin Bluff Road, until after Christmas. Doors open at 6 p.m., please arrive before 8 p.m. A free dinner is served between 6:30-7:30 pm. Hope and Harbor is here for you and can help you find resources.

Have a home? Help others who don’t! Volunteers are needed for shifts at Hope and Harbor homeless shelter, particularly on these oh-so-cold winter nights. Perhaps just the thought of homelessness is distressing – most of us are just a job loss, car wreck, D-I-V-O-R-C-E, medical crisis, fire, or some fluke – and we’d rather not be reminded. Those of us who do have a home can do so much for those who do not.

In this holiday season, let’s ramp up our kindness and contribution quotient.

As I write this, Alan Muller is spending the night volunteering at Hope and Harbor. I’ve been buying up boxes and boxes of hygiene supplies, putting together bags with soap, shampoo, antiperspirant, toothbrush & toothpaste, and a washcloth, so far a big tub shipped off, and a laundry basket full still in the dining room.

My brother and his girlfriend found winter coats, hats, scarves, gloves/mittens, and boots for the shed at Christ Episcopal Church on East Avenue.

Students from our Red Wing High School pulled together 1,046 items and $476.91 for the high school pantry and Hope and Harbor. Sunnyside Elementary filled a car with snacks, Twin Bluff had bedding drive.

What can you do? Contact Liz Magill and figure out what works for you. There’s lots of flexibility! hopeandharborrw@gmail.com or text/call 651-212-3690.

Each night, we need a registration person and a host at 5:45-8 p.m., dinner servers from 6:30 p.m. serve time and cleanup, and 7 a.m. to serve breakfast. Overnight male and female hosts are needed 8 pm to 8 a.m., and you can take shifts with other overnight staff to nap during the night.

Questions? Call Hope and Harbor at 651-212-3690.

Tis the season!

Carol A. Overland

Red Wing