Over the years I’ve been on jury duty as well as a lot of people. A predetermined verdict before the case or evidence is heard is strictly a disqualification of your position on the jury.

As far as the impeachment, I think it is unfair for anyone to judge Donald Trump based on previous experiences. Just because he lied to three of his wives, lied about his taxes, lied to the draft board, lied to his coworkers, lied to foreign leaders, announces how he loves a ruthless dictator, bankrupted several contractors, and the list goes on, doesn’t mean he is lying about the Ukraine blackmail.

Trump should be judged on the evidence, not by the loyalty of Republicans, Democrats, Trumpeteers or Independents. Guilty or not guilty, it’s as simple as that.

Tony Huppert

Spring Valley