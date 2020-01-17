Red Wing Area Manufacturers Association members had the chance to engage in dialogue with Dr. Brian Whithed and Stephen Gudgell of Mayo Clinic Health System on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Dr. Whithed and Mr. Gudgell touched on the pride Mayo Clinic takes in providing the highest level of care to the Red Wing community. The presenters also shared what Mayo is doing to address the health care issues in the community, ranging from cost to access.

RWAMA members had the opportunity to learn how Mayo Clinic is adapting to the modern health care environment, and the technological steps they are taking to consistently provide world-class care. Specifically, they discussed the future benefits of their digital access health care program, which utilizes next generation technology to offer patients quick and easy access to top-tier physicians.

Mayo also used this time to listen to the health care concerns of RWAMA members in order to learn more about our health care priorities and will have a follow-up meeting either at year-end or beginning of next.

Tom Dwelle

Red Wing

Tom Dwelle is the Red Wing Area Manufacturers Association vice president.