On Jan. 8, the Croix County Health and Human Services Board discussed Senate Bill 262 / Assembly Bill 248 regarding the removal of the personal vaccine exemption for school and day care entry.

We are grateful to our board for not voting in support of this bill and choosing to table to topic until 2021, unless there is state level movement. We thank the board for welcoming many new faces into their meeting and for listening to the varied concerns of the 47 that spoke. A special thank you to Chair Dave Ostness and other board members who contributed thoughtful comments and questions during discussion and to County Clerk Cindy Campbell for assistance with communication.

Thank you also to the numerous members of our community – parents, health care professionals, and concerned St. Croix residents who stood together in support of health freedom and a parent’s right of conscience regarding medical interventions.

A hundred residents attended in opposition, and we are pleased to share that our County Board stood with the people regardless of their own personal beliefs. This is not anti-vaccine vs. pro-vaccine; rather, a necessary preservation of fundamental rights.

Rachel McCardle

Hudson