Heidi Krause has worked for the Goodhue County Veterans Service Office for years. For the past six months, she has been paid by them not to work and has not been given a reason for her administrative leave. On Tuesday, Jan. 21, it will finally be addressed at the County Board meeting at the Government Center, 509 W. Fifth St., Red Wing at 8 a.m.

She helped my family when we had questions on veterans benefits and it is our turn to help her. The last time veterans filled the board room in June 2019, they were not allowed to speak freely in support of her and had to have their statements censured. This time, we need to be there for her and have our voices heard. Enough is enough.

Darcy Peterson

Lanesboro, Minn.