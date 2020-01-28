As this administration’s trade wars continue, grain producers across the Midwest are among those who have been hit the hardest. President Donald Trump can alleviate some of this pain by maintaining his promises and enacting sound ethanol policy. In Wisconsin alone, over 20,000 farm families depend on biofuel production to provide stability in grain markets.

Special refinery exemptions allow big oil companies, like Chevron and Exxon, to bypass federal blending requirements at the expense of Wisconsin farmers. I appreciate that presidential candidates are bringing this very important issue to the forefront of political discussion. We cannot afford to kick the can down the road any longer. Ethanol producers and grain farmers need certainty and stability in order to make business decisions.

As we begin 2020, I would urge more presidential candidates to prioritize this incredibly important issue. Rural farmers are expected to help shape the outcome of this next election, and we are watching to see who can put American agriculture back on stable ground.

Jim Emmert

Baldwin