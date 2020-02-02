As I was shoveling one morning, the sound of a snowblower intruded into my consciousness. Looking around I saw my neighbor, Howie, hard at it. I noticed that he was clearing his neighbor's driveway, specifically the mini-mountain pushed in as a result of the street plowing. What a nice thing.

Then, Mandy walked past, shovel in hand, on her way home after having shoveled out an elderly neighbor's place. Another nice thing.

Meanwhile, my neighbor Jim from across the alley had his snowblower out and had blown out my garage entry for me.

What a wonderful place to live. I missed the sermon Sunday on "loving your neighbor," but I was being treated to seeing its practical application. Thanks to all involved!

Stu Page

River Falls