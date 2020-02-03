Thank you to the RiverTown Multimedia editorial staff for taking the position to engage and inform our community on the growing climate problem .

There are many ways that the community can become informed on climate change and how to address it. One way is to join the Citizens’ Climate Lobby.The goal of this bipartisan group is to engage with our leaders to act on specific measures to address this problem.

Joining is free. Simply go to citizensclimatelobby.org to register. Our newly formed chapter is planning events in the future and welcome participation by all.

Einar Hanson

Kerry Reis

Hudson

Citizens Climate Lobby, St. Croix County chapter co-chairs