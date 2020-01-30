At the Jan. 20 Hudson City Council meeting, the mayor proposed that the city observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day and approve the third Monday in January as an official city holiday. The mayor said that it is a very meaningful holiday as it acknowledges the greatest advocate for civil rights in modern history.
The whole City Council agreed and voted to designate the day as an official holiday. Hudson now joins many other Wisconsin cities and all 50 states in designating Martin Luther King Jr. Day as an official holiday.
Judy Kelly
Hudson