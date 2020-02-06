National Wear Red Day is the first Friday in February, this year it is Feb. 7. Wear Red Day is a day to show support for the awareness of heart disease in women. Go Red for Women started more than 15 years ago, because the American Heart Association recognized that more women were dying of heart disease than men. Each year 1 in 3 women die of heart disease and stroke.

According to the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, heart disease leads the way for non-cancer related diagnoses of people receiving hospice services. Locally, 33% of the patients receiving care through Heartland Hospice have a heart-related diagnosis.

This year consider wearing red on Feb. 7, to raise awareness and help save women’s lives. Eighty percent of cardiac events can be prevented with education and lifestyle changes. Together let’s turn our town Red and make a difference in our community.

Sara Clausen

Rochester