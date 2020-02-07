I was pleased to read about the partnership between the city and the school district and the plans to improve safe routes to school.

For two years I voiced safety concerns about a lack of safe access to the high school for students living in the neighborhoods behind the school.

READ MORE: Have a say in your local paper. Star-Observer looking for reader representatives | Wis. lawmaker proposes heavy regulations on private data collection

I contacted the high school, police and public works departments and the district but it was not until I spoke with City Council member Joyce Hall that true action was taken. Joyce has always been approachable and quick to respond to questions and concerns about our community.

She worked diligently to get the school district and the city to work together on the issue. I am grateful to hear that there is now a commitment from both the city and the district and plans are being made for improvements.

Beth Hoppe-Stidham

Hudson