Just an FYI — Hudson Hospital/Health Partners just raised the OB/delivery rates an average of 37%, effective Jan. 1, 2020. In November, Hudson Hospital published a required announcement of upcoming rate increases. According to the notice, "Factors contributing to this increase include: government reimbursement rates that do not fully cover their associated costs; increases in uncompensated care and bad debt; and inflation on medical devices, drug costs and outside purchased services."

I contacted Hudson Hospital for an explanation of this increase. Their response was "Yes, it's true. But not everyone will pay 37% more; this is an average."

So that means some people will pay more than 37% more. This is what has become of our insurance and medical systems, and one of the reasons our insurance rates are so high.

Dave McDonald

Hudson